Are you looking to get out of the house and enjoy the last few weeks of summer? Be a lot cooler if you did. If so, Brit’s Picks has you covered with some entertaining options.

Bombargo – August 30th – Coors Events Centre

Saskatoon’s funky rockers Bombargo are on the rise! Their single ‘Oxygen’ just hit the Billboard music charts in Canada, and they’re hitting the road for their North American Dream Tour. See them before they go when they play the Coors Events Centre on August 30th. Tickets are $25-$40.

Nutrien Fireworks Festival – August 30-31st – River Landing

Send August off with a bang at this exciting festival featuring fireworks, music, culture and games. The Meewasin Valley Authority is also attempting to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest sidewalk chalk mural. The event is free for the public, but there are food trucks selling food and drinks.

YXE Eats – September 4-8th – Riversdale

From trendy flavours to locally grown staples, you can find something to tempt every palate in Riversdale. YXE Eats is a unique food festival taking over the neighbourhood next week, giving you a chance to sample Saskatoon’s local culinary scene. 15 restaurants will have a special menu, and there’s a Friday food challenge, as well as a pasta-making class on Sunday. Head to www.yxeats.com for details.

Manuscript – September 8th – The Refinery

How far are you willing to go for success? That’s the question at the heart of Paul Grellong’s Manuscript, which hits the Refinery stage September 8th. Tickets are $22-$26.