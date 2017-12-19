Late night pick-up truck, garage fire deemed suspicious
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 6:24AM CST
Saskatoon fire investigators say a late-night truck and garage fire Monday evening is suspicious in nature.
Firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to Avenue F North and 36th Street West. When crews arrived they could see a pickup engulfed in flames, which extended to an adjacent garage.
No one was inside the truck or the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
Initial fire damage is estimated at $35,000 and an exact cause is still under investigation.
