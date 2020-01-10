SASKATOON -- The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament kicked off in style Thursday, as Saskatoon’s Kelly Bowers, a long-time sports staple who died in 2019, was honoured.

The gym at Bedford Road Collegiate was named in his honour, and will now be known as the ‘Kelly Bowers Gymnasium.’

Bowers, an inductee to the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, was an institution in Saskatoon’s sports scene. He played a big role with BRIT, the Huskies, the Hilltops, Saskatoon Minor Football, and various others clubs and initiatives.

Bowers worked as a teacher and coach at Bedford Road, and helped lead the Redmen football team to a provincial championship in 1998.

This year’s BRIT tournament features 12 teams from across Canada, and wraps up Saturday.