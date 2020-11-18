SASKATOON -- The Salvation Army in Saskatchewan is preparing for its annual holiday campaigns, but things look a lot different this year as the need for the organization's services continues to grow as the province grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing people who have never come to our assistance before that are coming now and needing just a little bit of help during this time,” said Mike Hoeft, Saskatchewan Salvation Army area commander.

As part of its response, the organization is launching its Christmas hamper program earlier this year. The program helps provide food and toys to families who are struggling to make ends meet during the holiday season.

This year, a gift card will be provided for each family to purchase food for the holidays and the usual three days of Christmas hamper distribution will take place over four weeks to allow more time and space for families to pick up their baskets safely.

“This time last year we had 480 applications, we're at 2500 now, huge difference between last year and this year so the need is really great," said Judy Regamey, executive director of the Salvation Army’s residential services in the city.

“People have been out of work they have not been able to provide for their families in the ways that they had before,” Regamey said.

The organization's traditional Christmas kettle campaign is also changing this year.

The Salvation Army says of its typical 50 bell ringer locations in the province, many will not be able to accept donations as most of its volunteers are older or there isn't enough space to allow for proper physical distancing.

The organization says keeping its staff and volunteers safe is its first priority.

Eight kettles will remain available to the public in Saskatoon but the organization says odds are that there will be no one ringing a bell. Donations will also be accepted online at fillthekettle.com.

“We're a little worried that our donations are going to be down,” said Regamey.

“A lot of that money pays for all this that’s happening so we're a little bit concerned about that," she said.

However, the Salvation Army is staying optimistic and says its goal is to provide support to those who need it most, despite all the challenges that have come along with the pandemic.

“We do believe that people will be able to step up to the plate to help out in many ways during this crisis,” said Hoeft.

“Where there is a need, we're going to do our very best to figure out a way to supply and provide for that need."