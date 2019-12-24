SASKATOON -- Four months after the City of Saskatoon was duped out of $1.04 million, city hall confirms the last portion of the funds is now back in the city's hands.

In August, the City of Saskatoon was the victim of a fraudulent scheme, where someone impersonated the chief financial officer of a contractor the city deals with.

The scammer phoned in to change the account information and that's when the city transferred $1.04 million to a different account.

Last month an Ontario Superior Court judge ordered the return of the final $345,000 fraudulently obtained.

The remaining $345,000 had been the subject of court hearings in Toronto, where three parties claimed they had been unwitting victims of the fraud scheme.

Each defendant had a 30-day window to appeal, which closed yesterday, according to the city and no defendant has filed an appeal in the Ontario case.

“All the money stolen in the fraud scheme is now back in the city’s hands,” said acting city solicitor Christine Bogad. “The passing of this deadline brings the case to a close.”

Justice Michael A. Penny found none of the remaining defendants provided enough evidence to require a trial