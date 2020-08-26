SASKATOON -- A new large-scale art piece was unveiled in the ciy's Brighton neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The sculpture, called "Coming Home," was created by Landon Anholt, a Saskatoon-born designer.

Dream Developments donated the piece, which is the largest donation of public art ever in Saskatoon, according to a news release from the city.

"From most vantage points the piece will look like a cluster of bird houses suspended in the air or a neighborhood in the sky,” Dream Development's land development manager Jayden Jayden Schmiess said in the release.

"However, from the westbound lanes of Brighton Common, as you approach it, the individual elements come together to form the shape of a large bird in flight with outstretched wings," Schmiess said.

In addition to Anholt, Dream Developments worked with Heavy Industries and Fort Architecture to bring the piece to life.