SASKATOON -- Expect one more day with highs around the seasonal value before 10-15mm of rain arrive tonight, pushing the mercury lower for the rest of the work week.

Scattered rainfall will be evident through Friday in the Saskatoon region.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Showers

High: 22

Evening: 19

Wednesday – Rain

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday – Showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 12