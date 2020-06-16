Advertisement
Largely cloudy conditions dominate Central and Eastern regions today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 5:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expect one more day with highs around the seasonal value before 10-15mm of rain arrive tonight, pushing the mercury lower for the rest of the work week.
Scattered rainfall will be evident through Friday in the Saskatoon region.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Showers
High: 22
Evening: 19
Wednesday – Rain
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday – Showers.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 12