SASKATOON -- The province on Friday released an independent audit of Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford following months of issues with the building.

"Government initiated this independent audit to fully understand the state of the facility to ensure the safety of patients, staff and families,” Central Services Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in an news release.

Some of the issues flagged in the audit, conducted by JPH Consulting, include problems with fire doors, the system used for calling nurses and surfaces used in construction that could contribute to the spread of infection.

The auditors also found a "large amount of items that can be classified as construction deficiencies" that show signs of "inconsistent quality control," "rushed work" and "poor quality installation across most trades."

“The audit is a snapshot in time that provides a foundation to address any deficiencies at no cost to government under the unique protections provided through the Public-Private-Partnership Project Agreement," Cheveldayoff said in the release.

The $407 million hospital opened March 2019. Just months after opening, high copper and lead levels were detected in the hospital’s water.

In May 2019, the province announced the entire roof would have to be repaired because of water leakage issues.

In March 2020 the province said an issue with the sewage prompted a water advisory at the hospital.

During the water advisory, the province announced it hired an independent company to conduct an audit of the facility.

This is a developing story. More details to come.