The Town of Lanigan made it into the final four for the Project Play contest, but the town of Saugeen Shores, Ont. took home the $250,000 prize.

The runners up don’t go home empty handed, however, as the other three finalists receive $25,000 each, according to the contest website.

Lanigan Coun. Wendy Mehrer said that winning the contest would be “icing on the cake” and “a wonderful bonus” for all the hard work the town and a special water park committee put in to raise money.

The town raised most of the money needed to begin construction, and losing the contest will just mean a little more time until they can start, she said.

Saugeen Shores will be using the prize money to build the Lamont Sports Park.

The Kraft-Heinz Project play has awarded more than $2.9 million to 77 different communities across Canada in the past 11 years.