SASKATOON -- The northbound lanes on Idylwyld Drive North will be closed between 25th Street and 31st Street starting at 9 a.m. Monday for resurfacing, the city says.

The work is expected to take five days to complete.

The southbound lanes will accommodate both southbound and northbound traffic. Motorists are advised to plan for delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Saskatoon Transit will continue to operate as scheduled.