Lake Lenore resident wins Hospital Home Lottery
Howard Schemenauer, right, is this year’s winner of the $1.3 million show home in Greenbrye Estates.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 2:38PM CST
The grand prize winner in the Hospital Home Lottery got a look at his new digs Friday.
Howard Schemenauer from Lake Lenore is this year’s winner of the $1.3 million show home in Greenbrye Estates. He also gets $50,000 cash.
Also on hand was Saskatoon’s Marguerite Graves who picked up more than $327,000 in the 50-50 draw.
The money raised helps fund Saskatoon’s three hospitals.