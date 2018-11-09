

CTV Saskatoon





The grand prize winner in the Hospital Home Lottery got a look at his new digs Friday.

Howard Schemenauer from Lake Lenore is this year’s winner of the $1.3 million show home in Greenbrye Estates. He also gets $50,000 cash.

Also on hand was Saskatoon’s Marguerite Graves who picked up more than $327,000 in the 50-50 draw.

The money raised helps fund Saskatoon’s three hospitals.