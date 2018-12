CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are investigating an armed robbery in Lake Lenore.

On Dec. 19 a man entered a business in the 100 block of Main Street with a gun and demanded money, according to an RCMP news release.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as white, about six-foot-one with a large build, wearing a camouflage winter coat and face covering. He may have left the area in a dark truck.

No one was hurt.