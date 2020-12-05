SASKATOON -- FishingBooker has named Lake Diefenbaker as one of the seven best ice fishing spots in Canada.

The website, which bills itself as the world’s largest online platform for booking fishing trips, says that anglers can expect to come across walleye, northern pike, perch, whitefish, lake trout and burbot.

“Lake Diefenbaker has a vast shoreline and a number of great fishing spots. No matter how many anglers decide to show up, there’s enough space and large fish for everyone,” FishingBooker said in a news release.

The other recognized ice fishing sites included Lake of the Woods, Kathleen Lake, Whiteswan Lake, Lake Winnipeg, Great Slave Lake and Lake Superior.