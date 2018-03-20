Lajray Gordon found guilty of manslaughter
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 1:10PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 21, 2018 10:35AM CST
A Saskatoon jury has found Lajray Gordon guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of David Merasty.
The verdict was announced Wednesday morning, about a day after jury deliberations began.
Gordon was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty of that charge.
Merasty was stabbed on Avenue E South in June of 2016.
The defence argued during the trial that Gordon acted in self-defence when he stabbed Merasty. The Crown said Gordon was the aggressor and stabbed Merasty intentionally.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
