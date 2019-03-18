Two Saskatoon lacrosse players are hoping to turn their passion for the game into a business while creating some high level athletes in the sport.

Reagan Harding and Konner Siemens started training young lacrosse hopefuls a month ago. They now have 20 players and the number is growing.

Matthew Mackintosh trains with them at Harding Athletics three times a week and says it’s different than the training he gets on his midget team.

"It’s way different from house league because these guys have played high caliber lacrosse," Mackintosh told CTV News.

He started playing when he was six. He plays on a city team now, but like his brother Anthony Hallborg, who was a Saskatchewan Rush draft pick, he wants to go further.

"These kids are learning stuff that's way higher than what they need, but it's such good knowledge to have at this age. They're going to put it on the floor and it's going to show," Hallborg told CTV News.

Mackintosh this training program, new to Saskatoon, will do it for him.

Harding played pro lacrosse in Florida and Ohio and says the program focuses on individual training.

Siemens played senior SWAT in addition to coaching the midget SWAT team which made it to provincials three years in a row, winning one of those years.

They hope to produce future professional players through this program.

Both still play senior lacrosse with the Saskatoon Steelers.