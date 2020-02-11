SASKATOON -- Police seized 170.5 grams of meth after stopping a vehicle driving east along Highway 1 near Swift Current for not having mud flaps equipped.

During the traffic stop, which occurred Feb.5, police saw “numerous indicators” that led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle, RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the drugs, which could be broken down into about 1,700 doses, were bound for Swift Current from Medicine Hat.

Other items seized included drug paraphernalia, cell phones, a scale, a pipe, hard drives, dog spray and a knife.

James Gardner, 30, and Christopher Foster, 48, both of Swift Current, face several drug and weapons charges.

They are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Swift Current on Feb. 19.