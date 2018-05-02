The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers Association says the lack of federally-appointed judges and the delays it’s causing is almost at a “crisis point.”

The association’s president and defence lawyer Nicholas Stooshinoff said cases are being heard on time, but decisions are not being delivered in a timely manner.

“We are seeing cases, even chambers cases, that are now being adjourned altogether because we don’t have an adequate (amount of) judges,” Stooshinoff told CTV News. “This is not an acceptable situation for the people of Saskatchewan.”

He said Saskatchewan judges are dedicated to delivering verdicts in a timely fashion and are under a lot of pressure to do so, but at times, some judges are up to five cases behind.

“Everybody knows that justice delayed is justice denied, so there’s always that concern and nobody is more concerned about getting decisions out than our judges” he said.

Stooshinoff said provincial and federal governments need to ensure there are an adequate number of judges to serve communities. He said the province has done a proactive job, but the federal government needs to do more.

“It falls on the federal government to get its act together and get these judges appointed promptly,” Stooshinoff said.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s office provided a statement to CTV News that said she appointed 100 judges last year, which is the most in one year in the last two decades.

“(Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould) has named three judges to the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan in recent months and is looking forward to appointing additional judges in short order,” the statement read.

There are currently four vacancies at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan, which has the third largest amount of vacancies in Canada. There are 12 vacancies in Alberta and six in Manitoba.

Two Court of Queen’s Bench judges, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina, were appointed in February. A third judge was appointed in Regina in November.

Two provincial court judges were appointed in March – one in Saskatoon and one in La Ronge.

Less than three per cent of adult cases in Saskatchewan provincial court take longer than 18 months to process, compared to six per cent nationally, according to the provincial ministry of justice. The ministry also said it’s committed to finding ways to deliver more timely decisions in cases through restorative justice programs.

Along with more judges appointed, Stooshinoff would like to see more funding for legal aid services.