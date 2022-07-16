Lack of after hour service calls for animal cruelty in Saskatoon
Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) has taken over animal protection enforcement in Saskatoon, but won’t answer evening or weekend calls.
The Ministry of Agriculture appointed APSS to enforce animal cruelty violations for the City of Saskatoon as of July 1, according to city council documents.
“All animal welfare concerns from city residents coming through the City’s animal services phone line are now being forwarded to APSS triaging numbers on working days, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The APSS website also provides the option of reporting animal welfare concerns through an online submission form.”
The lack of evening and weekend service means that no one is available to respond to animal cruelty complaints after hours.
Previously, the Saskatoon SPCA oversaw shelter, pound, and animal protection services for the city. Funding for the animal protection work was covered with a temporary grant from the city and through donations.
“The grant was not intended to reflect the cost of providing the services but instead to simply provide support to the SPCA, which is like other grant programs offered by the City,” a council report said.
The SPCA wrote a letter to the City asking for extra funding and indicated they were having some financial troubles, according to the report.
They also contacted the Ministry of Agriculture with a funding request. However, the Ministry denied the request, citing “the magnitude of the funding request as the barrier to reaching an agreement,” the report said.
As a result, the Saskatoon SPCA informed the province and the City that they would no longer be handling the enforcement of The Animal Protection Act. Their enforcement role ended on April 1, but the organization continues to run a city pound and provide adoption services.
“With respect to animal cruelty investigations, the City recognizes the importance of these services and the need for investigations in this area. However, these investigations are under The Animal Protection Act, 2018 which is provincial legislation and responsibility for these investigations has not been delegated to the City under this legislation,” the report said.
The report also says the Ministry of Agriculture approached Saskatoon Police to see if they could take over the work for a temporary period until staff could be hired and trained to take over.
“The Service responded to the Ministry that even though municipal police officers do have authority to act as APO’s [Animal Protection Officers] under the Act, they were not properly equipped to take over this work.”
“With the SPCA no longer providing enforcement of the Act, beginning on April 1, 2022, the Ministry contracted two retired Conservation Officers to take on the work of APO’s in Saskatoon during the transition period, until APSS was able to hire and train staff, for Saskatoon enforcement, scheduled to begin in July 2022.”
There are no plans to offer after-hours or weekend services, according to the report.
The SPCA investigated 865 cases of animal abuse or neglect in 2021, according to the organization.
