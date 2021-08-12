SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) says it wants the Sask. Party government to negotiate a deal for child care funding before the federal election takes place.

“Every day without an agreement is another day that working families in Saskatchewan have to wait for affordable, accessible child care. Putting off negotiating a deal until after the federal election only adds further delay,” SFL President Lori Johb said in a news release.

In the 2021 federal budget, announced in April, the Liberal government pledged nearly $30 billion over five years to reduce child care costs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to start a federal election campaign on Sunday, with the vote scheduled for Sept. 20, according to Reuters sources.

He and federal opposition leaders have been criss-crossing the country in recent weeks making policy and funding announcements.

Johb said negotiating a deal now is the perfect time as Saskatchewan looks for ways to boost its economy and create jobs after COVID-19.

“It’s time for the Sask. Party to quit dragging their heels and join the other provinces who have negotiated agreements for their share of federal child care funding. Working Saskatchewan families can’t afford to wait. We need affordable, accessible child care now.”

Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan told CTV News the province plans to reach an agreement this week – and that the federal government has “dictated the timelines” on negotiations.

Duncan says Saskatchewan’s slice of the pie is about $1 billion over five years.

The money would offset daycare and preschooler fees by about 50 per cent next year.

With files from CTV News

