

CTV Saskatoon





Liquor restrictions are being imposed in La Ronge.

The town’s council recently voted in favour of a new liquor strategy that will see restrictions placed on the hours when alcohol can be sold.

“I think we can all agree that if the implementation of any of these options at all can save one life, or can save one suicide, or can save one person — be it man, woman or child — from being abused, or can save any child from harm, I think it's all worth it,” councillor Matt Klassen said.

Alcohol sales in the community will be limited on Sundays, statutory holidays, month-end paydays and when the Canada child benefit is sent out, with the new rules.

The restrictions were proposed by the Northern Alcohol Strategy Committee in an effort to reduce “alcohol-related harm” in the region.

Klassen said feedback from the public leading up to the vote was positive.