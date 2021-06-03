SASKATOON -- RCMP have arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection to the alleged assault of two children on Lac La Ronge First Nation.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The incident was not random, police said.

On May 29, RCMP assisted EMS with two injured girls, ages six and eight.

Police said the incident occurred in a wooded area near the 400 block of Bells Point Road.

The two victims fled to a nearby home for help after the alleged assault.

The accused was scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday morning.