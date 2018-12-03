

CTV Saskatoon





A new bylaw to change when alcohol and cannabis can be sold in La Ronge passed first reading over the weekend.

The bylaw would affect liquor stores, lounges and event facilities.

The proposed new hours would be 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Sundays and Statutory holidays except for New Year’s, when bars can stay open until 1:30 a.m.

If the bylaw is passed it will come into effect Jan. 1.

Council is scheduled to vote on it Dec. 12.