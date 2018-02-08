La Loche teen charged after threat made against school
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 10:13AM CST
A 17-year-old La Loche boy is facing charges after he allegedly made threats against a school.
The incident happened on Wednesday. Police have not released any details about the threat that was made, only that a teen was arrested and charged with uttering threats.
The boy, who cannot be named, will appear in court in La Loche on Thursday.
No one was injured, and no weapons were seized in connection with the threat.
More Stories
- Closing arguments begin at Stanley trial
- New energy projects get two-year approval window under new assessment regime 1
- La Loche teen charged after threat made against school
- Sask. records lowest number of traffic deaths in six decades: SGI
- Next Gerber baby will be a boy with Down syndrome 1
- Common amino acid asparagine influences cancer spread: study
- Jim Carrey says Facebook users should delete their accounts
- Leaders call for respect, reconciliation ahead of Gerald Stanley trial verdict