

CTV Saskatoon





A 17-year-old La Loche boy is facing charges after he allegedly made threats against a school.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Police have not released any details about the threat that was made, only that a teen was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

The boy, who cannot be named, will appear in court in La Loche on Thursday.

No one was injured, and no weapons were seized in connection with the threat.