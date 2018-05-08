

CTV Saskatoon





A now 20-year-old man who was 17 when he carried out a mass shooting in La Loche is expected to receive his adult sentence Tuesday in Meadow Lake.

The sentence comes nearly one year after his sentencing hearing began in Meadow Lake Provincial Court.

Judge Janet McIvor delivered her decision in La Loche in February that the shooter would receive an adult sentence, but didn’t formally sentence him. She said a youth sentence wouldn’t be appropriate for the “heinous crime.”

The then teen shot and killed four people and injured seven others when he opened fire in a home and a school in La Loche in January 2016.

He fatally shot brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the community before making his way to the school, where teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven other people were injured.

The shooter can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was a few weeks away from his 18th birthday at the time of the crimes. The publication ban protecting his identity may be lifted Tuesday after he’s formally sentenced.

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

There was evidence he was a high risk to reoffend, McIvor told court in February.

She described the “incredible level of violence” in both the shooting of the brothers and of the people in the school as she read her decision.

Court heard he has cognitive issues and there’s evidence pointing to him possibly having fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

The shooter is expected to receive a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 10 years, which is automatic under Canada’s Criminal Code for people convicted of first-degree murder who were 16 or 17 at the time of the offence but are to be sentenced as adults.

The shooter’s defence lawyer had said the teen should serve his sentence in a psychiatric facility. McIvor can recommend where he serve his sentence, which is expected Tuesday.

Angelina Irinici is in Meadow Lake for the sentencing. Follow her live coverage below: