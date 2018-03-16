

CTV Saskatoon





A now 20-year-old man who was 17 when he carried out a deadly shooting in La Loche is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Judge Janet McIvor announced last month the shooter will receive an adult sentence. She delivered the decision in the northern Saskatchewan community in a court located about one kilometre from the school where the then teen opened fire a little more than two years ago.

The shooter still cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was roughly two weeks shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the Jan. 22, 2016, shooting.

The shooter appeared by video in Meadow Lake Provincial Court Friday. He has been serving time in Kilburn Hall but will now be transferred to an adult facility, according to his lawyer Aaron Fox. Fox said the transfer comes at the request of the shooter. A placement order was made, which will look at where the teen should serve his sentence. Fox is asking McIvor recommend he serve his adult sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

The then teen fatally shot brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the community before making his way to the school, where teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven other people were injured.

McIvor described the crime as heinous after delivering her decision Feb. 23. A youth sentence would not be appropriate, the judge said.

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

There was evidence he was a high risk to reoffend, McIvor told court.

She described the “incredible level of violence” in both the shooting of the brothers and of the people in the school as she read her decision.

“He ambushed and murdered both of them,” the judge said of the brothers’ deaths. The school shooting was “planned and calculated.”

Drayden was 13 years old. Dayne — who was shot 11 times after pleading for his life, according to an agreed statement of facts in the case — was 17.

The shooter posted to Facebook after killing the brothers, as he drove a truck to the school. He wrote: “just killed 2 ppl” and “bout to shoot ip (sic) the school.”

He entered the school at 1:04 p.m., according to the agreed facts. Wood, 35, was fatally shot from close range and Janvier, 21, was also killed. Seven other people were injured.

The then teen was arrested by RCMP minutes later, at 1:16 p.m., after exiting a school washroom unarmed and announcing he was the shooter.

The shooter is expected to receive a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 10 years, which is automatic under Canada’s Criminal Code for people convicted of first-degree murder who were 16 or 17 at the time of the offence but are to be sentenced as adults. Both Crown and defence lawyers in the case said in February consecutive sentences or consecutive parole ineligibilities won’t be handed down.

The community’s mayor, Robert St. Pierre, said McIvor’s decision was what many in La Loche hoped to see.

“It’s the sentence I was hoping for, and most of the community was, because of the nature of the incident,” St. Pierre told reporters outside court in February.

“We still got hurt people, people that are angry and upset.”

Many victims asked the judge to impose an adult sentence when they read impact statements during the first portion of the sentencing hearing in May 2017.

The shooter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8 in Meadow Lake Provincial Court. The proceedings will be livestreamed to a courtroom in La Loche.