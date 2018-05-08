

CTV Saskatoon





A now 20-year-old man who was 17 when he carried out a mass shooting in La Loche was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years on Tuesday in Meadow Lake for the first degree murders of Adam Wood and Marie Janvier.

He was also sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for the second degree murders of Dayne Fontaine and Drayden Fontaine.

The shooter was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for each of the seven counts of attempted murder.

The sentences will be served concurrently. He will spend life in prison and won’t be eligible for parole for 10 years.

The shooter can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was a few weeks away from his 18th birthday at the time of the crimes. A publication ban on his name hasn’t been lifted. Defence lawyer Aaron Fox argued the publication ban should remain in place until the 30-day appeal period has passed.

The sentences come nearly one year after his sentencing hearing began in Meadow Lake Provincial Court.

McIvor delivered her decision in La Loche in February that the shooter would receive an adult sentence, but didn’t formally sentence him. She said a youth sentence wouldn’t be appropriate for the “heinous crime.”

The then teen shot and killed four people and injured seven others when he opened fire in a home and a school in La Loche in January 2016.

He fatally shot brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the community before making his way to the school, where teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven other people were injured.

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

There was evidence he was a high risk to reoffend, McIvor told court in February.

She described the “incredible level of violence” in both the shooting of the brothers and of the people in the school as she read her decision.

Court heard he has cognitive issues and there’s evidence pointing to him possibly having fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

The judge did not recommend the shooter serve his sentence in a psychiatric facility. She said it is ultimately up to the Regional Psychiatric Centre to decide who it accepts.

