La Loche, Sask. teacher was injured while breaking up fight, police say

A northern Saskatchewan teacher was injured while trying to stop a teen boy from stabbing one of his classmates, according to new details released by police.

The additional information about the April 20 incident at Dene High School in La Loche comes after the resumption of normal RCMP media operations, which were affected by a nationwide strike of federal workers.

"Investigation determined an altercation occurred at the school between two youth. A male youth, who was armed with a knife, injured the victim. The adult male teacher intervened and was also injured," an RCMP spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The teacher and the teen boy's alleged victim required hospital treatment for injuries that police describe as "non-life-threatening."

RCMP said the boy responsible for the stabbings was arrested at the school "without incident."

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Following the incident, RCMP determined there was no further risk to the school.

The school closed for the following week and mental health counselling was made available to students and staff, and parent and student meetings were held at the school. Classes resumed on Monday.

"La Loche RCMP is committed to continuing to work with the school and community to help ensure La Loche children and youth have a safe learning environment," the RCMP spokesperson said.

A Northern Lights School Division representative who spoke briefly with CTV News a day after the incident said the assaults called to mind previous tragedies.

In 2016, a boy who was nearly 18 years old shot and killed four people and injured seven others at the school. The youth was sentenced to life in prison in 2018.