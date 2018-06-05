The mayor of La Loche said he’s disappointed the La Loche shooter is appealing his adult sentence, and that it’s a step back for the community when it comes to closure.

Robert St. Pierre told CTV News he understands an appeal is part of the court process but that the move is still frustrating.

“It would be wrong of me to say that I wasn’t expecting it, but at the same time I was optimistic that they’d do the right thing and deal with the consequences for what he did,” St. Pierre said.

He said the community is trying to get to a place of healing and the teen receiving an adult sentence was a good start. He said the notice of appeal feels like a re-victimization.

“If you generally cared about the impact that you had on a community would you want to subject them to this again?” St. Pierre told CTV News.

The then-teen was given an adult sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years last month for carrying out a mass shooting in La Loche that left four dead and seven others injured.

The shooter’s defence lawyer filed a notice of appeal Thursday. Aaron Fox wouldn’t comment on the grounds the appeal is based on.

“All I can say is that we have appealed the order that he be sentenced as an adult and will be asking the Court of Appeal to direct that he (be) sentenced as a youth,” he said in an email.

The notice, which was filed three days ahead of the cut-off date, isn’t accessible to media under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. CTV News has applied for the document, but it must be released by a judge, according to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan.

There is no date set for the appeal, a spokesperson with Saskatchewan Law Courts said it likely won’t be heard until the fall.

The shooter’s identity has remained protected by a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. McIvor ruled the ban be lifted after the 30-day appeal period. Now that a notice of appeal has been filed, his identity will remain under the ban throughout the appeal process.

Judge Janet McIvor sentenced the teen on May 8 in Meadow Lake Provincial Court. She said the school shooting on Jan. 22, 2016, was planned and calculated by the offender. He had previously searched online about guns, ammunition and what it feels like to kill someone.

“When he woke up, he knew that was the day he was going to shoot up the school,” McIvor said.

The teen, who was 17 at the time, first shot and killed 17-year-old Dayne Fontaine and his 13-year-old brother Drayden, in a home. The shooter posted to Facebook after killing the brothers, as he drove a truck to the school. He wrote: “just killed 2 ppl” and “bout to shoot ip (sic) the school.”

He entered the school at 1:04 p.m., according to an agreed statement of facts. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, was fatally shot from close range and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier, 21, was also killed. Seven other people were injured.

He was arrested by RCMP minutes later, at 1:16 p.m., after exiting a school washroom unarmed and announcing he was the shooter.

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

McIvor was outspoken during the sentencing about the lack of services and mental health help in the community following the shooting. She said La Loche has been “abandoned” by a government that promised to help.

“This is another victimization of all involved,” she said. “It’s not fair. It’s not right.”

Premier Scott Moe responded at the time and pointed to provincial programs initiated in the community including a trade program for the high school, but said there is more work to do.

In a statement then, the province said it continues to work with La Loche to co-ordinate and deliver services.

When asked Tuesday if he’d been in contact with the province, St. Pierre said he hadn’t heard from any provincial officials. He said Education Minister Gordon Wyant said he was going to travel to La Loche and meet with him, but he hasn’t heard from Wyant.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment and is awaiting a reply.