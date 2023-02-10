La Loche man wins $100K on scratch ticket

A La Loche man says his $100,000 win on a scratch ticket will come in handy to cover the bills.

Roger Janvier won the price on his Ultimate instant ticket, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

"I scratched the ticket and saw that I had a matching number," he said in the release.

"Then I saw the prize amount and I was like 'what?'"

He double-checked the win on the Lotto Spot app, Sask. Lotteries said.

Janivier bought the ticket from Lakeshore Express in La Loche on December 29.