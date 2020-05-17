LA LOCHE, SASK. -- Health officials have some good news for a northern Saskatchewan community that's dealing with numerous cases of COVID-19 — an outbreak at the village's long-term care facility is over.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Saturday that it was ending an outbreak declaration for the facility at the La Loche Health Centre, which had been in effect since April 17.

The authority says the decision came after the standard 28-day period passed without a new positive case.

Northern medical health officer Dr. Rim Zayed cautions in a news release that exhaustive work continues as the health authority and local community leaders work together to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

On Friday, the province reported five new COVID-19 cases in the La Loche area, and four more the day before that.

The health authority says extensive door-to-door testing, mobile testing, and aggressive contact tracing will continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.