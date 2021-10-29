Kyle Beach showed strength in coming forward, sexual abuse survivor says

SASKATOON -

Todd Holt says Kyle Beach showed strength in identifying himself as the victim of an alleged sexual assault while with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He showed strength and everything but I think ultimately you're just really, really sad and just disappointed that it still happens,” Holt told CTV News.

“We all make it through and at the time you think there's no way to look around it or know where to turn to.”

Holt was one of several Swift Current Broncos players subjected to sexual abuse by former coach and general manager Graham James.

Holt played in Swift Current from 1989-1994 and describes it as the scariest time of his life.

He says enough has changed over the years to make him feel comfortable sending family members off to play junior hockey.

His son Kaelan played for the Estevan Bruins from 2015-2018. Todd trusts the system but says it comes down to the people who are in charge.

“Ultimately it falls on the organizations themselves.”

The Western Hockey league instituted several policies and educational programs more than 20 years ago to provide a safe environment.

“There’s a variety of programs that include respect in hockey, respect in sport and other initiatives that also fall into areas where we have the WHL security network,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

Every team is designated a liaison officer who helps oversee issues the players might encounter.

Hockey Saskatchewan has every team take the online Respect in Sport program, which was co-founded by another sexual assault survivor abused by Graham James, Sheldon Kennedy.

“We've got a lot of resources on our website in terms of one, mental health, and into what minor hockey associations are going to do in terms of screening volunteers to be put into positions of coaching,” said Hockey Saskatchewan manager Kelly McClintock.

Greg Gilhooly, another victim of sexual abuse by Graham James, says policies are only as good as the people in power.

“Junior hockey teams across the country hopefully are led by people who will care about the player’s safety first and not the success of the hockey program, but that may not be the case everywhere,” said Gilhooly.