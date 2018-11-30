

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





December 1st is World AIDS Day. This year, the theme is “Know Your Status.” CTV spoke with Dr. Johnmark Opondo, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, about the importance of knowing your status and getting tested.

Saskatchewan still has a high HIV rate …

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, 177 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in the province in 2017 – a number which has been steadily increasing since 2015. Saskatchewan’s 2017 HIV rate was 2.4 times higher than the national rate in 2016.

Why should you get tested and know your status?

“It’s really important to know your HIV status, especially today in 2018 – because HIV now in recent times is very different than it was in the early 80s,” Opondo said.

“HIV is a treatable and manageable chronic condition. Knowing your status early in your infection and getting on the right medications is really important because it prevents you from suffering from the side effects and the complications of HIV infection. But not only that – if you’re on treatment, you’re going to feel better and you’ll probably live a normal life. “

He said getting tested also helps protect your intimate partners and your family, as the virus “is pushed to the point that it is suppressed and you can’t transmit it anymore.”

When should you get tested?

According to Dr. Opondo, once you’re 12 years of age and over, you should be tested at least once for HIV. Then, once you’re sexually active, you should continue to get tested regularly.

If you’re in a monogamous relationship, Dr. Opondo suggests getting tested once every two to three years. Otherwise, if you have more than one sexual partner, or if you’re an injection drug user, he suggests getting tested once every three months.

Where can you get tested?

“Just ask your doctor, because many doctors’ offices are ready to offer HIV tests,” Opondo said.

Additionally, the Government of Saskatchewan has an interactive map of places where you can get tested for HIV: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/health-care-facilities.

Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can get tested at one of the anonymous HIV testing clinics in Prince Albert, Regina, or Saskatoon.

How do you keep yourself (and others) safe from HIV?

HIV is either transmitted through sexual contact or injection drug use. For those who are sexually active, Opondo says the best way to protect against HIV is to practice “safer sexual behaviours, from using condoms to limiting your partners, to being monogamous.”

But in Saskatchewan the leading risk factor for HIV is injection drug use, he said.

“There’s a whole range of preventive interventions including using clean needles every time you need to use drugs,” he said.

For more information on HIV and AIDS, you can visit http://www.skhiv.ca/.