Saskatoon Transit is asking residents to nominate bus stops for improvements or replacement.

“We have been focusing on improving the Transit customer experience and bus stops and shelters play a big part in that," Jim McDonald, director of Saskatoon Transit, said in a news release.

The Bus Stop Blues campaign is in its third year and began Tuesday.

Over the next four weeks, using the hashtag #BusStopBluesYXE, Saskatoon Transit is asking residents to post a photo along with a location to social media and a reason why they would like to see improvements.

Over the past two years 42 bus stops have seen improvements, many of which came from Bus Stop Blues submissions, the city says.

This year, Saskatoon Transit has budget to improve about 23 bus stops.