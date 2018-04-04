

CTV Saskatoon





A 63-year-old man is recovering from cuts to his face and shoulder after he was the victim of an attack at a Saskatoon bus stop Tuesday night.

The man suffered cuts near his mouth, temple and on his shoulder after another man, who approached the bus stop on the 1300 block of 20th Street West where the victim and other people were waiting, began swinging a knife, according to police.

The suspect, who was unknown to the people at the bus stop, was verbally aggressive before he began swinging the knife, police said. He pushed the victim down after cutting him and tried to steal the man’s backpack when the victim tried to leave the scene.

He fled the scene without successfully stealing the bag, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident, which happened at about 9 p.m., is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The suspect is described as possibly in his late 20s and five-foot-five tall, with a muscular build. He may have short, dark hair and be clean shaven, and he was hearing a black hat, black pants and a yellow hoodie at the time of the attack, according to police.