A kitten is still recovering at the Saskatoon SPCA after several teenagers tied her to a swing set and sprayed her with pepper spray.

The incident occurred July 9. The kitten, Yogi, “screamed in agony” as she was sprayed, according to the SPCA. The teens fled after seeing the witnesses.

One witness called the SPCA’s emergency line before Yogi was taken to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, where she received urgent care.

“The little kitten’s burning eyes and skin were quickly soothed with special medication and she was held and comforted, gradually relaxing as she understood she was safe and cared for,” the SPCA wrote in an email.

She was then given a “gentle and thorough” bath from staff at Churchill Groomers before she was returned to the care of the SPCA.

She’ll remain with the SPCA, where she’ll receive treatments, until she’s ready for adoption.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story, based on information from the SPCA, stated the teens were seen "hanging” the kitten from the swing set, but a witness to the incident tells CTV News the kitten was tied to the base of the swing set.