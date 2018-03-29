It’s a reminder of how quickly a fire in your kitchen can spread.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m., the fire department received multiple calls about heavy smoke coming from the top floor of a home in the 200 block of Avenue X South. Three engines, an aerial ladder truck and a rescue truck were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving, crews found heavy smoke coming from open windows in the rear and front of the house.

A man and a woman managed to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived. The woman was examined for smoke inhalation and released.

The fire department says the blaze was caused by a grease fire that began during a brief time when no one was in the room.

Damage is estimated to be $130,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning people not to leave their windows open in the event of a house fire. They say to exit the home immediately, and leave all windows and doors closed.