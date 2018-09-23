

A smoke detector gave some Saskatoon residents a rude awakening early Sunday morning after some cooking was left unattended.

Around 4 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department got a 9-1-1 call about a basement suite kitchen fire. They were soon on the scene at 1504 Ave D North with three engine companies, a ladder company and a rescue company.

The fire had been extinguished before crews arrived, and everyone in the house had made it out unharmed.

Fire crews stayed to make sure the fire was fully out and to clear the home of smoke.

Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.