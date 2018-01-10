A late night kitchen fire Tuesday caused more than $25,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded around 11:45 p.m. to a 7/11 in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small grease fire located in the deep fryer in the cooking area of the stores.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. A fire investigator has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.