Kitchen fire at convenience store causes $25,000 in damage
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 7:06AM CST
A late night kitchen fire Tuesday caused more than $25,000 in damage.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded around 11:45 p.m. to a 7/11 in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small grease fire located in the deep fryer in the cooking area of the stores.
The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. A fire investigator has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
More Stories
- Man found dead in Stonebridge suite Saskatoon's first homicide victim of 2018
- Hundreds of people in Melfort area without heat
- SaskPower increase lower than originally planned
- Blades trade homegrown superstar Cameron Hebig
- Body located after weekend house fire near Loon Lake
- Home prices down in Saskatoon: Royal LePage
- SUV crashes into traffic light on 22nd Street
- Kitchen fire at convenience store causes $25,000 in damage