The curling world has been crazy lately, as star Saskatchewan skip Kirk Muyers has formed a new superteam with frenemy Matt Dunstone. He spoke to CTV Morning Live's Blair Farthing Thursday morning. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The top two teams in Saskatchewan over the past half-decade suddenly merge into one. How did this happen?

They reached out to me a couple weeks ago and asked if I’d be interested in a new spot. A lot of sleepless nights thinking about what makes sense and what’s best for the career going forward and after watching them play at the Brier and win some of those huge games, it was a tough opportunity to pass up. I’m excited. I’m taking the new opportunity. Now I have to learn a new position, but I’m excited to play second for Matty, Braeden (Moskowy) and Dustin (Kidby).

You’ve got some experience with these guys.

That made the decision a little bit easier as well. Knowing that with any new team there’s always so many unknowns. But knowing that the dynamic and the rapport was going to be there, that was an exciting thing, knowing that we weren't going to have to worry about getting along on the ice. I won a Canadain championship with Braeden back in 2011 and I was lucky enough to play with Matty at the Brier in 2018 so having that checked off the list made the decision a little easier

You’re looking forward to the challenge of moving to second - is it going to be tough with that many former skips on the team?

I don’t think so. We’ve all played other positions. Most of my career was in a support role, or a caddy role, as I call it … I’m looking forward to working back into that category, just doing my best to support Braeden and Matt in their positions. I know what they’re going through, I know what they’re feeling at any given time. So for me it’s really about helping them in big situations when they might be a little nervous.

We just saw a team, Sherry Anderson, win the Scotties (in 2018). Of course that’s a team made up of all former skips. Did that play a role?

I think there’s an element of that. I think most of the top teams you see nowadays, most of the players could be good skips, but they realize to do something really special, you might have to come together and find different roles. I think we realized that if we want to win that Brier, we have to put together the best team we can and at some point other players are going to have to play other positions. But it doesn't matter what position you play - that precision of a skip needs to be at all the positions to be really successful these days.

What’s happening with the other guys who were with you on Team Muyers?

The Marsh boys, Kevin and Dan, are playing with Colton Flasch, a Brier champion with Kevin Koe last year, and my brother (Dallan) is still looking at what makes sense for him in his life and his career in the curling world.

Anyone who has watched Dallan Muyers curl should know he won’t be a free agent for long.

That’s for sure. He’s one of the best leads in the game and one of the best teammates anyone could ask for.