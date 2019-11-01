SASKATOON -- One game and one goal has lifted this Blackhawk from Saskatoon to Chicago.

“It’s thrilling and it’s exciting for me, I mean it’s something that I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Kirby Dach said.

Dach needs no introduction to fans of the Saskatoon Blades. The 18-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan has become the latest addition to the Chicago Blackhawks roster and the organization has announced he's there to stay.

“To finally get that recognition from (head coach Jeremy Colliton) and the management group is awesome and I'm thrilled to be here,” said Dach.

"I think he's had some really good games, I think last game was really a good test for him,” Colliton said. “(General manager Stan Bowman) and I sat with him yesterday and told him he's going to be here. Hopefully that is a little bit of a lift for him. But I think he's played well and he's shown he can help us and he's only going to get better.”

At six-foot-four and 200 pounds, Dach brings a bigger size to his game that Colliton said will help Dach’s offensive awareness grow against seasoned competition.

“It's a hard league,” said Colliton. “It's big boys that play hard against you don't get much for free. Just for the fact that he's been in and he's been able to contribute, he's made a lot of plays. It's a big feather in his cap and I'm excited about his future.”

Dach has registered one goal and one assist through six games in the NHL. His contributions to on ice play are something the Blades coveted for nearly three seasons in the WHL.

“Well he is a very dynamic player,” said Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love. “You know his ability to play on both ends of the ice sheet for our team was something special that obviously earned him an opportunity to be a third overall draft pick in the NHL. I think his offensive instinct, his ability to make people around him better and then his ability to use a stick both offensively and defensively is something that I think will bode well for him in the National Hockey League.”

The last time the Blackhawks selected third overall was in 2006, bringing captain Jonathan Toews to the team. Dach becomes the first 18-year-old to make the team since Patrick Kane’s debut in 2007.

"This is significant because if you talk to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, they said from the summer that Kirby has this mentality that he doesn't want to take a backseat to anyone,” said NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis. “He's coming in with the mentality that he wants to make the NHL right away and so the fact that he did it, he was saying it and the fact he followed up with it, I'm sure Kane and Toews are very impressed by it.”

Dach’s entry to the NHL is part of a trend of the league getting younger.

“I think you’re seeing it more and more, it used to be the first and second overall picks would make the teams,” said Roumeliotis. “Last year the first four overall picks made it and more younger guys are breaking into the NHL. I’m sure it’s very special for him, the Hawks haven’t drafted too high because of their success with their Stanley Cup run over the past decade.”

“It's a little more comforting knowing that I'm going to be here year round instead of that question mark that was kind of always surrounding me,” said Dach. “I'm a little bit more comfortable that way but I'm happy where I'm at in life and I just want to keep things going.”

Despite a slow start for the team in the Windy City, Roumeliotis said the former Blades player has become a bright spot for the Chicago Blackhawks roster.