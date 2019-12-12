SASKATOON -- Kindersley RCMP say they are dealing with an active emergency on First Street West in Kindersley, north of the town’s hospital.

“We are asking all residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from the area,” RCMP said in a news release.

Residents can expect heavy police presence in the area. Kindersley is located 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Hold and secures are in effect at all schools in Kindersley, RCMP say.

This is a developing story. More to come.