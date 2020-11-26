SASKATOON -- COVID-19 restrictions may be in place but Santa Claus is still coming to town.

This year children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap but instead can hop on a his live broadcast from the North Pole at Lawson Heights Mall.

“We thought it was very important to offer a safe opportunity for kids to visit with Santa Claus when they've had a bit of a difficult year,” said the mall’s marketing director, Shauna Morrison.

“It’s something nice that we could offer to kind of help create that Christmas joy,” she said.

Families are to make an appointment online to have a virtual call with Santa at the mall.

Chris Lawrie, project manager from Saskatoon Audio Visual, came up with the idea and his team of audio-visual elves are making it happen.

Lawrie says it was important for the mall to continue the Christmas tradition despite the pandemic.

“The magic of Christmas has always been there and something like this shouldn’t let us let it get us down,” he said.

Greg Howdle from Sweet Oasis Photography is making it easier for those who don't feel comfortable going out in public this year to still get family photos.

“I first got the idea from my son, he is high risk, diagnosed with Down Syndrome,” said Howdle.

Howdle has decided to take family photos or portraits and edit them into a photo with Santa and will be donating 10 per cent of his profits to the AIM program which helps people with Down Syndrome, offering specialized therapy and innovative programs.

“So, with my photo expertise and my editing skills this is what I came up with. And I figured it would be beneficial for everyone else in this crazy time,” said Howdle.

Howdle says what he is doing is a safe option to keep the Christmas spirit going, which is something Lawson Heights Mall is aiming for too.

“Our goal in having virtual Santa this year was just to be able to provide a great experience for families in a safe environment,” said Morrison.

At the mall, Santa will be meeting with families from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20 every Friday to Sunday at the mall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.