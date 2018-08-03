

CTV Saskatoon





Children are no longer able to go down a slide at a Saskatoon park after a complaint about the slide’s temperature.

The City of Saskatoon said someone made a complaint last week that a stainless steel slide was “too hot”.

Since then, the city has boarded up the slide at W.W. Ashley Park with a sign reading, “Our slide is closed so we can make improvements.”

The city said staff decided to close the slide until the weather cools down.

A different slide, that isn’t made of stainless steel, has been ordered to replace the slide.

W.W. Ashley Park’s two other slides remain open.