SASKATOON -- Members of the Saskatoon police Community Mobilization Unit bought a broom and swept the glass from a basketball court on the weekend.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., officers were walking through Pleasant Hill Park when they noticed people at the park holding a basketball but not playing anything, according to a police Facebook post.

The people on the court told them that there was too much broken glass on the court to use the ball.

Officers had placed two bins of sports equipment in that park just a few weeks ago, according to the post.

The officers then got the broom, cleaned up the court and left the broom for the next group who wanted to play.

“A big part of CMU’s job is engaging with community members and ensuring they have a safe space to live, work and play. Thanks to these officers for helping provide that safe space this past weekend,” the Facebook post said.