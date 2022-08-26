Kidoozie activity centre recalled due to possible jaw entrapment risk

The My First Activity Desk toy presents a risk to young children when attached to a crib. The My First Activity Desk toy presents a risk to young children when attached to a crib.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall

After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

  • Knife involved in Sarnia, Ont. assault

    A Sarnia, Ont. man is charged after forcing his way into an apartment and confronting the residents, according to police. Around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, police say a 27-year-old man with a knife threatened harm to the residents of the home in the 100 block of Queen Street and assaulted one of them

  • Emergency room closures persist across midwestern Ontario

    The closure billboard outside Wingham’s hospital is a permanent fixture this summer, the dates just keep changing. This weekend, Wingham’s hospital will be closed Friday night, Saturday night and all day Sunday, due to a shortage of nurses.