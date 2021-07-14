SASKATOON -- An alleged incident that began with a smashed window followed by gunfire into a home ended with over two dozen charges laid against three people— including kidnapping.

Around 11:30 a.m. on July 8, Big River RCMP responded to a gun-related call at home on Big River First Nation.

A vehicle with multiple people had driven up to the home. A window had been smashed and a gun was fired into the home and at another vehicle on the property, RCMP said in a news release.

The individuals then left in the vehicle they arrived in, RCMP said.

Police found the vehicle at another home in the community a short while later and took two men and a woman into custody, RCMP said.

Another female was found inside the home. Police believe she was assaulted and forcibly confined at the home for a short time.

Three guns, several imitation guns and ammunition were seized after a search warrant was executed at the home, RCMP said.

The three suspects face dozens of charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.