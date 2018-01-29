Kevin Hart announces Saskatoon, Regina tour dates
In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Kevin Hart, star of the film "What Now?," addresses the audience during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 4:42PM CST
Kevin Hart is returning to Saskatchewan.
The comedian, who announced 100 dates for his “Irresponsible Tour” on Monday, will be in the province June 2 and 3 for stops in Saskatoon and Regina, respectively.
Hart last performed in the province in 2015.
He’ll be performing at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre and Regina’s Brandt Centre.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday.
