

CTV Saskatoon





Kevin Hart is returning to Saskatchewan.

The comedian, who announced 100 dates for his “Irresponsible Tour” on Monday, will be in the province June 2 and 3 for stops in Saskatoon and Regina, respectively.

Hart last performed in the province in 2015.

He’ll be performing at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre and Regina’s Brandt Centre.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday.