Thursday is a special day for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign.

For today only, the Murray and Audrey Neufeld Foundation is matching donations made to the campaign.

Kettles are set up at 16 different locations around Saskatoon. The foundation will also match donations made online at yxekettles.com.

The campaign’s goal is $325,000 which goes to programs throughout the year.