Kerrobert convenience store damaged during robbery
The storefront of Reddi Mart in Kerrobert, after a robbery on Friday. (Courtesy: Kerrobert Reddi Mart/Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 4:28PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 4:35PM CST
A convenience store in Kerrobert is damaged, following a robbery.
Reddi Mart was broken into on Friday, according to the store owners.
The storefront was destroyed, with windows shattered and a refrigerator dented.
The couple who owns the store said they’ve had to temporarily close to respond to the robbery aftermath.