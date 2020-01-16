SASKATOON -- With nearly a week of frigid cold temperatures in the province, some pet owners are finding creative ways to keep their furry friends active.

Furbaby Pet Care has been overrun with dogs and their pet parents trying to escape the below normal temperatures and enjoy the warmth of the indoor pet playground.

The facility on a usual evening would host around 20 dogs - but this week that number has risen to nearly 100 enjoying a safe alternative to outdoor play.

“It’s freezing temperatures out there and the cold weather just isn’t friendly for the dogs, and frostbite can happen within minutes with people – so it can with dogs,” owner Jocelyn Davey-Hawreluik said.

“And when people are taking dogs out not only are they cold but the dogs are cold, the paws and the nose are very fragile.”

Although these pups are enjoying the indoor playtime, there is hope these dogs will get an outdoor walk as temperatures become seasonal early next week.